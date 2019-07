OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect is on the run following a pursuit in south Oklahoma City.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m. Monday they initiated a traffic stop near I-35 and Grand, but the driver fled from the stop.

The suspect drove through neighborhoods at a high rate of speed and failed to make a turn at 46th and East, hitting a parked SUV.

K9 units and Air One joined the search, but the suspect was not found.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.