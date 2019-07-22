Suspects accused in death of Edmond man waive extradition

EDMOND, Okla. – Two suspects who are accused in the death of an Edmond man have waived their extradition back to Oklahoma.

Late last month, Sawyer English was unexpectedly found dead in his home after coworkers called the police when he didn’t show up for work for several days.

At the time, officials said his death was not the result of “natural causes.”

“It’s definitely crushing,” said Jake Storey, a close friend of English.

Last week, the Edmond Police Department released a statement that officially identified the 24-year-old, and called his death a homicide.

“It doesn’t make sense, that’s the biggest thing. Sawyer was never the kind of person to draw enemies,” said Storey.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Edmond police entered English’s home and found him dead.

“They noticed what they believe to be three bullet entrance wounds in the back,” the affidavit states.

In addition to seizing evidence of the murder from the home, investigators say they also seized cash, medical cannabis and a surveillance camera system from the house.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say two people were arrested in connection to English’s murder.

Authorities say on July 11, they learned that 37-year-old George Stewart Watson shot English through the window of his home while another suspect, 37-year-old Lindsi Mae Mayabb, waited in the car.

Investigators tracked the suspects to St. Augustine, Florida.

Authorities say deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were able to find Mayabb after seeing a post on an escort website. Edmond detectives went to the hotel and interviewed Mayabb.

Mayabb reportedly told detectives that Watson was upset that she was in a relationship with Sawyer English and said he wanted to shoot him. Mayabb confessed to driving Watson to English’s home. They were ultimately arrested on complaints of first-degree murder.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office tell News 4 that a transport service will bring the two back to Oklahoma.

However, it is not yet clear when that will happen.