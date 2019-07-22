× Traffic alert: Crews prepare for railroad crossing upgrades in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Drivers in Edmond may need to take an alternate route on their daily drive as crews prepare for work on a railroad crossing.

On Tuesday, BNSF will close the railroad crossing on 15th St., west of Broadway and east of Fretz Ave., so crews can upgrade the crossing.

Crews will replace railroad ties, replace the driving surface and install pedestrian crossings for the quiet zone projects.

Initially, crews expected to be finished by Friday.

However, city leaders say they learned that the closure will likely last through the end-of-the-day on Friday, Aug. 2.

Officials say work will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and traffic will not be able to pass in either direction.