Traffic Alert: Crews working gas line break in Norman, city officials say

NORMAN, Okla. – A gas line break in Norman has caused lane closures on northbound 24th Ave. NW.

According to the city, all lanes of northbound 24th Ave. NW at Robinson St. are closed after a contractor working in the area hit a 6″ gas line late Monday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, but those traveling on northbound 24th Ave. NW may still turn left or right onto Robinson St.

Traffic control devices are in place and Norman police are directing traffic, city officials say.

ONG crews are at the scene making repairs and the Norman Fire Department is monitoring air quality.