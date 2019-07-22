Troopers investigating crash that killed two in Kiowa County

Posted 3:06 pm, July 22, 2019, by

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two Oklahomans.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a deadly crash along Hwy 183, just north of Roosevelt in Kiowa County.

Investigators say 21-year-old Kelli Jo Wright was driving northbound on Hwy 183 when her vehicle suddenly went left of center and hit a semi-truck in the other lane.

Officials say Wright and her passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Mefford, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.