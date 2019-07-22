× Troopers investigating crash that killed two in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two Oklahomans.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a deadly crash along Hwy 183, just north of Roosevelt in Kiowa County.

Investigators say 21-year-old Kelli Jo Wright was driving northbound on Hwy 183 when her vehicle suddenly went left of center and hit a semi-truck in the other lane.

Officials say Wright and her passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Mefford, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.