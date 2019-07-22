UNTUCKit opens its first Oklahoma store at Penn Square Mall

Live Interactive KFOR Radar

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shoppers in Oklahoma City now have a new option for clothing

UNTUCKit was created to solve the problem of the long, sloppy look of untucked and ill-fitting dress shirts. The company creates shirts that are meant to be worn untucked. They’ve since introduced categories ranging from t-shirts and polos to sport jackets and performance wear.

In 2017, the company launched women’s and boys’ clothing lines.

On Friday, UNTUCKit opened its first Oklahoma store at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.

“We like to open stores where our customers are, so after seeing so many people from the Oklahoma City area were shopping with us online, we wanted to give them the chance to experience the brand in a new way! Penn Square Mall is a perfect location with so many great neighboring brands, so we’re excited to have picked it for our first store in the state,” said Chris Riccobono, UNTUCKit Founder.

