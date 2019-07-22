Variety Care Offering No-Cost Diabetes Education Program for Current Patients

Oklahoma City, OK – Variety Care will offer a no-cost diabetes education program aimed at helping patients appropriately manage their diabetes and educating at-risk patients on the prevention of prediabetes. Courses begin Thursday, Aug. 1 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Variety Care at OSU-OKC. A total of 19 classes are planned across five Variety Care locations in Oklahoma City and Norman.

The diabetes education courses began in 2015 as a comprehensive program crafted for patients living with diabetes. Course topics include: checking your blood sugar, blood sugar limits on physical activity, hyperglycemia, understanding how diabetes medication works, caring for your feet, healthy food options, and more.

The program is led by Variety Care Dietician Zach Deaton. Making the courses available at no-cost through a Federally-Qualified Health Center has lasting impacts on patients and the community.

“Diabetes is a complex disease that requires additional management outside of your primary care provider,” Deaton said. “Having additional eyes on your overall health helps fill any education gaps not typically provided in your routine medical exam. Variety Care offers a number of service lines, including vision, dental, behavioral health, and more, and they all play an important role in helping patients living with diabetes lead healthy, happy lives.”

The program will be offered in both English and Spanish. Course registration is not required to attend. A full listing of classes can be found online at Variety Care’s official Facebook page.

For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with thirteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.