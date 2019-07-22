× Woman arrested after allegedly bringing contraband to Lawton prison

LAWTON, Okla. – A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she tried to bring contraband into a prison.

Around 3:15 p.m. on July 21, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the Lawton Correctional Facility after a person was seen passing unknown contraband to an inmate.

Upon arrival, officers contacted Kimberly Henry. Henry admitted to officers that she did pass two packages to an inmate she was visiting.

She was arrested and arrested on complaints of bringing contraband into jail.