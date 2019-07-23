Authorities looking for Oklahoma teacher accused of sexually abusing student

TULSA, Okla. – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teacher accused of sexually abusing a student on school property.

Officials started investigating about a month ago when a mother came forward saying she found inappropriate messages on her daughter’s cell phone.

FOX 23 reports the sheriff’s office has now issued an arrest warrant for Oolagah-Talala High School special education teacher Daniel Bodine.

Authorities believe the incident involved a former student at the school and took place on school property.

“Their sexual relationship had taken place on school property in the classroom, or room off to the classroom, certainly a concern there to the school system, us,” said one official.