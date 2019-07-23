Authorities searching for alleged ‘hungry bandit’ seen eating cereal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police officers in Oklahoma City are searching for a person who has been labeled as a ‘hungry bandit.’

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance video from a home near N.W. 123rd and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say a woman was seen walking up to the home with a bowl of cereal before she walks away with a package.

“We think she must live in the area given her casual nature and cereal bowl. She appears to have a tattoo on her neck and ankle,” the department posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.