Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, INTEGRIS reach "longer-term" agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and INTEGRIS Health have announced a new “longer-term” agreement.

Officials say under the agreement, all INTEGRIS Health facilities will remain in the BCBSOK network.

“Our goal with this agreement is to impact our state’s overall health, in alignment with Governor Stitt’s bold vision to make Oklahoma a top 10 state,” said Timothy Pehrson, President and CEO of INTEGRIS. “As newly appointed leaders of both INTEGRIS Health, the state’s largest health system, and BCBSOK, the state’s largest health insurer, we came to the table and asked, ‘what can we do to help improve Oklahoma’s health ranking?’ This is a daunting task given our state currently ranks 47 out of 50 in overall health.”

He added, “As we collaborated and brainstormed together, it was decided that a tighter relationship between our two organizations would be critical to create the necessary building blocks to advance the health of Oklahomans”.

“This new agreement obligates both of our organizations to jointly develop new value-based care capabilities that emphasize improving health outcomes of our members and patients. Value-based care is an innovative health care delivery and payment model that incentivizes health care providers and hospital systems to focus on their patient’s health outcomes. The traditional fee-for-service model that is currently used simply pays for the care completed, regardless of the outcome,” explained Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., BCBSOK President.

“There are no other industries where a consumer continues to pay the same price, regardless of the quality of the service or result of the service they’re purchasing. That’s essentially what value-based care is aiming to change. What this means for BCBSOK members who are INTEGRIS patients is that the care received from these joint efforts will be more collaborative, coordinated and focused on better health outcomes.”

For the first time, under the unprecedented five-year contract, INTEGRIS providers will be included in the Blue Advantage PPO. That will be offered beginning September 1.

Members in the Blue Traditional, Blue Choice PPO, Blue Preferred PPO, BlueLincs HMO and Blue Plan65 Select will continue to receive in-network benefit levels at INTEGRIS.