× Charges filed against woman accused of stealing nearly $70K from elderly mother

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Charges have been filed against a woman who police say stole nearly $70,000 from her elderly mother, who she was recently reunited with after being adopted years ago.

Midwest City police tell News 4 they were first made aware of the case back in February when they were contacted by Adult Protective Services.

“Apparently, she had reconnected with a daughter she had given up for adoption years ago,” Maj. Bob Cornelison with Midwest City PD said.

Cornelison is talking about 55-year-old Melodie Ezell, who became her 88-year-old mother’s caretaker after the two reconnected a few years ago.

“Eventually what happened was the bank noticed that large portions of her money was missing out of her checking and savings account,” Cornelison said.

The money allegedly started disappearing back in 2018. Now, more than a year later, $69,000 is gone.

According to police, Ezell stole the money to make some big purchases.

“She was purchasing gifts for other family members, Christmas gifts and just everyday gifts, but the big purchase was a new car and a rental car before the new car,” Cornelison told News 4.

Exploitation by a caretaker charges, which are a felony, against Ezell have now been filed in Oklahoma County. Police are just waiting for an arrest warrant to be issued.