× City of Bethany updates water rationing guidelines

BETHANY, Okla. – The City of Bethany says that due, in part, to the water conservation efforts of citizens, they can now move down to Stage 3 water rationing.

Stage 3 allows for 1 day per week watering, in the following schedule:

Single-family addresses ending in 1 & 3 may water only on Saturday.

Single-family addresses ending in 5,7, or 9 may water only on Wednesday.

Single-family addresses ending in 0 or 2 may water only on Sunday.

Single-family addresses ending in 4, 6 or 8 may water only on Thursday.

Duplexes, Triplexes, multi-family and homeowner association properties may water only on Tuesday.

Commercial and Government may water only on Fridays.

Hand watering is permitted. Exceptions are granted for private wells.

“City staff are continuing to monitor daily usage rates and will reassess the rationing stage within a few days. If at that time, it is determined safe to further reduce our rationing stage, another announcement will be made. We appreciate our citizen’s willingness to cooperate with the rationing measures put in place.”

For more information, please visit www.cityofbethany.org.