Correctional officer spots person jumping Oklahoma City facility fence, finds 4 Seagram’s Apple Gin bottles 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Someone’s party plans last weekend at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center may have been spoiled thanks to an alert correctional officer, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say.
On Friday, the correctional officer saw someone jumping a facility fence and investigated.
Four Seagram’s Apple Gin bottles were found.
“Alcohol is illegal in our facilities. Introducing contraband is a felony,” ODOC said on Twitter.
— Oklahoma DOC (@OklaDOC) July 23, 2019