UPDATE: The fire has been extinguished. There were no reports of any injuries.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are battling a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene Tuesday just after 1:30 p.m. near NE 23rd and MLK.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the house is a one-story, residential structure with smoke coming from the attic area.

Everyone is reported to be out of the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.