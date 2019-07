× Edmond city council approves plan for Lime scooters

EDMOND, Okla. – A popular mode of transportation will soon be coming to a metro community.

The Edmond City Council has approved a plan to allow Lime scooters to operate in the city for now.

The agreement, at this point, is for only one year.

Officials say both sides are set to meet over the upcoming weeks to work out details, including where the scooters will be placed and when they will be made available.