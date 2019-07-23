FEMA: More than $13.8M in disaster grants approved for Oklahomans affected by severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than $13.8 million in disaster grants has been approved for Oklahomans affected by severe storms in May and June.

According to FEMA, the grants were approved for Oklahoma homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from those storms.

FEMA says the total includes more than $11.8 million in housing grants for people to assist in rebuilding or repairing their home while considering their long-term housing options.

More than $1.96 million has been obligated for Other Needs Assistance, which includes replacement for damaged personal property not covered by insurance.

FEMA inspectors have completed more than 3,601 home inspections in the 27 counties eligible for Individual Assistance as of Monday – more than 98.85 percent of the inspections requested.

Six inspectors are currently deployed across the state in areas hit by severe storms.

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers have received 1,950 visits as of Monday.

And, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has received 1,103 applications for low-interest disaster loans and has approved more than $24.8 million as of July 20.

Counties eligible for assistance: Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woods.

These counties are also eligible for public assistance, except for Kay and Noble, which only received Direct Federal Assistance, which includes emergency resources and supplies such as tarps.