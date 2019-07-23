× Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone announces tour stop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Grammy-nominated artist announced that his latest tour will be stopping in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, multi-platinum artist Post Malone added dates to the Runaway Tour, which kicks off later this year.

The tour will begin on Sept. 14 in Tacoma, Washington and will visit cities across the United States and Canada before wrapping up Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.

Post Malone will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Monday, Nov. 4.

It marks the only stop in Oklahoma for this tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation’s website, Ticket Master and the Chesapeake Energy Arena box office.

Organizers say Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment.