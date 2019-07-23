It’s been 23 years since the Magnificent 7 and the 1st Gold Medal for US Women’s Gymnastics Team

ATLANTA, Ga. – 23 years ago today, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes, Kerri Strug, Amy Chow, Amanda Borden, and Jaycie Phelps clinched the first gold medal for the US Women’s Gymnastics Team at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

Today, Shannon Miller celebrated their historic win by posting on her Facebook a “then and now” photo of the Magnificent 7 standing in the same positions they stood on that day.

Probably one of the most iconic moments of the games was Strug sticking the landing of a vault with an injured ankle to secure the gold.

Before the Atlanta Olympics, the USA’s highest achievement was a silver medal in the team all-around in 1984.

In 2008, Magnificent Seven was inducted into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame in the team category.