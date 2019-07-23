Man arrested after allegedly trying to take 4-year-old child from swap meet

SPENCER, Okla. – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to kidnap a child in broad daylight.

On Saturday, police in Spencer were called to a swap meet after witnesses stopped an attempted kidnapper.

Investigators say a woman bent over to pick up a hat, and a man walked up to the woman’s 4-year-old daughter and grabbed her by the hand.

At that point, police say the alleged suspect tried to walk away with the child.

However, the child’s mother yelled at him and bystanders stopped him in his tracks.

Officials arrested Martin Luna Aguilar on a kidnapping complaint.

