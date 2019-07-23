Man claims to be Jesus Christ after wild crash near Bethany

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - A man who claimed to be Jesus Christ now faces several felony charges after plowing his car into a busy Bethany street corner.

Police say the driver was high on drugs and had a revoked license.

Back on July 11, an SUV was flying down Northwest 39th street in Bethany, even hitting triple-digit speeds before flipping several times.

The crash uprooted trees and took out a light pole just across the street from the Southern Nazarene University campus.

“It was crazy,” witness John Metcalf said.

This week, felony charges seal the fate of the man behind the wheel: Anthony Wallace.

“We looked to the right and saw a massive wreck,” Metcalf said.

Frightened witnesses rushed outside to see shoes and clothes scattered and the SUV was a mangled mess.

“He wasn`t moving and his eyes were open,” Metcalf said. “We assumed he was dead.”

But according to police, Wallace was very much alive.

Newly released court documents reveal he “began swinging his fists at officers” while “growling” saying multiple times “he was Jesus Christ and he didn’t have to comply”.

Wallace was so uncooperative police say they were forced to tase him before he was taken to a hospital.

While being treated for his injuries, Wallace was allegedly “hallucinating,” “because very abusive” and “belligerent.”

Doctors say all of this was a dead giveaway that Wallace was on drugs.

To make matters worse, Wallace had his driver’s license revoked and the car had no insurance.

But the good news for this busy street corner: no one was hurt.

“It could've been awful,” Metcalf said.

Wallace is no stranger to these types of charges. He pled no contest back in 2013 to driving under the influence of drugs.