Man sentenced to death for murder of woman, young son

Posted 6:50 am, July 23, 2019, by

CALUMET, Okla. – An Oklahoma man will pay the ultimate price for murdering a mother and her young son.

Six years ago, Amy Gibbins and her 5-year-old son Bryor were found dead in their Calumet home. Authorities say Amy Gibbins was raped and beaten before her home was set on fire.

On Monday, Derek Posey was back in court where a judge formally sentenced him to die for the 2013 murders.

Officials say executions in Oklahoma have been on hold since 2014 following a series of mishaps.

