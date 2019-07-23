× Matt Damon set to play Oklahoma oil field worker in new movie

OKLAHOMA – Actor Matt Damon has been gearing up for an upcoming role in a new movie after he was spotted in Oklahoma last month.

Damon is set to star in the movie “Stillwater,” where he will play an oil field worker from Oklahoma.

The movie will be produced by Participant Media, the same company who produced the Oscar-winning film “Green Book,” along with Anonymous Content, Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, Tom McCarthy and the late Steve Golin.

McCarthy will be directing.

It is not yet known where the film will be shot or how soon production will begin.

According to Variety, the movie “follows an American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma, played by Damon, who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.”

Damon was spotted in various places across Oklahoma last month, like Stillwater and Chickasha.