Power restored to thousands in Midwest City, Choctaw area

Posted 10:48 am, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, July 23, 2019

UPDATE: According to OG&E’s System Watch, power has been restored.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Thousands of OG&E customers are without power in part of the metro.

At around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, OG&E officials announced the outage in the Midwest City/ Choctaw area.

Officials say there is an issue with “a couple of substations.”

Crews are working to restore power, but it is unknown how long that could take.

Click here to view OG&E’s System Watch.

