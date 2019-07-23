OHP investigating traffic homicide in Murray County

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic homicide in Murray County.

According to OHP, shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Murray County 911 center was notified of a vehicle crash on State Highway 7, just west of Sulphur.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a Chevy Equinox overturned.

The driver, 26-year-old Chenoa Imotichey, of Davis, was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The passenger, 25-year-old Amber Stephens, of Sulphur, was pronounced dead the scene.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation.

OHP investigators believe both were at Lake Arbuckle Saturday afternoon or evening.

If you have any information about the collision or the occupants’ whereabouts from 5 p.m. Saturday to the time of the crash, call OHP Troop F at (580)223-8800.