Oklahoma City Thunder honors bombing victims with new uniform

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has unveiled a new uniform that will honor the victims of Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing.

On Tuesday, the team unveiled four new uniforms for the 2019-2020 season. The lineup includes a new ‘City Edition’ uniform that was designed in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

“April 19th, 1995 changed our city forever. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum serves our community by helping us remember those lost, yet also tells a story of a city that comes together with compassion,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. “The Thunder is honored to continue to strengthen our relationship with the Oklahoma City Memorial with this endeavor. Additionally, the chance to help further the memorial’s efforts around the Oklahoma Standard expands our support beyond that of the uniform. Although the Oklahoma Standard means something unique to everyone individually, raising awareness of its importance and ultimate evolution alongside that of our city is essential. Any progress we can make to help preserve and ultimately further articulate the simple acts of service, honor and kindness that have helped contribute to Oklahoma’s community identity is a pivotal aspect to the broader civic impact we envision.”

The uniform features symbols that represent elements of the memorial. ‘Oklahoma City’ is across the chest in gold-lined letters with the twin Gates of Time spanning down the sides of the jerseys.

The times 9:01 and 9:03 appear within the vents of the shorts. Organizers say the 9:01 reflects the innocence of the city at that time before the attack. The 9:03 represents the time the city began to come together and heal.

The white on the sides of the shorts represents the Reflecting Pool. ‘Service, Honor and Kindness’ appear above the jersey’s tag. The Survivor Tree is also depicted in full color on the belt of the uniform’s shorts. Inside the jersey, a blue ribbon is layered with the words, “We Remember Those Who Were Changed Forever, April 19, 1995.”

”Our partnership with the Thunder has continued to grow stronger. For more than a decade, every player experiences and comes to understand the Oklahoma Standard by visiting the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum,” said Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Executive Director, Kari Watkins. “We have been working together on this meaningful uniform for months. This is a unique way to expand our mission to a global audience and to remember all those impacted. This uniform has many important symbolic elements that are reflective of this sacred site.”

As part of the team’s new partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, the team will underwrite a new permanent exhibit, which will emphasize and highlight examples of the Oklahoma Standard. To honor the partnership, the Thunder will fund free admission to the museum once a month for the year 2020.

The team also unveiled a refreshed Icon and Association uniforms, and a new sunset Statement uniform.

“Refreshing our uniform lineup allows us to put a new twist on the classic Thunder image,” said Thunder Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Brian Byrnes. “These updates keep us true to our roots, but allow us to modernize and embolden the Thunder Basketball uniform portfolio as we continue to evolve our brand to proudly reflect our state and city.”