Oklahoma man found guilty of child sex trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was found guilty of child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking in connection with a prostitution ring.

In April of 2018, police began looking for 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade and 45-year-old Germaine Coulter, Sr. after learning they were recruiting Edmond Santa Fe students to work for them in their prostitution ring.

According to court documents, police learned of their plan after arresting Andrade in a prostitution sting. When she was arrested, they discovered alarming photos of young girls on her cell phone. Some of those photos included two teenage Santa Fe students.

On June 20, 2018, the grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Coulter and Andrade.

According to the indictment, Coulter and Andrade recruited a minor to perform commercial sex work for Coulter.

“Coulter allegedly told her she needed to make $1,000 per day, all of which would go to him, and he would buy her a car, get her an apartment, and get her business cards after she turned 18, if she was successful,” a release from Acting United States Attorney Robert J. Troester said.

The release says that Andrade took the teenager with her on commercial sex appointments, where the girl performed sex acts for money.

In April, Andrade pleaded guilty in federal court to sex trafficking a minor child.

On Monday, Coulter was found guilty on two counts, child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking. A mistrial was declared on count three – child sex trafficking.

According to court documents, Coulter is in custody of U.S. Marshals and awaiting sentencing.