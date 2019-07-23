Oklahoma teen facing charges for allegedly attacking disabled veteran

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a disabled veteran.

Officials say it all started around 3 a.m. on Sunday when a neighbor called Tommy Smith, asking for help to calm down her grandson.

“I could tell he wasn’t himself because I’ve known the boy from a young age,” Smith told KXII.

Smith says he tried to calm down 19-year-old Chaze Dugger, but nothing worked.

“Next thing I know, chairs are flying, ladders are flying, the shears were flying and I was just trying, at that point, trying to survive,” Smith said.

Deputies say Dugger shot at Smith with a pellet gun, threw knives at him and hit him over the head with a ladder. The teen also punched Smith and damaged his SUV.

Despite his injuries, Smith says he still doesn’t want Dugger to go to prison.

“Don’t give up on our youth, do something for our youth,” Smith said.

Dugger is now facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of malicious injury to property.