OnStar shuts down stolen vehicle remotely, helps end Tulsa police chase

TULSA, Okla. – A man was taken into custody after OnStar shut off a stolen vehicle’s engine while the driver was fleeing from police.

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tulsa police say they were contacted by OnStar services who reported someone driving a stolen car.

According to FOX 23, the owner of the vehicle reported it missing Monday.

Police were able to find the location of the driver and tried to stop him, but he did not stop and led officers on a chase.

But the chase did not last long, and OnStar remotely turned off the car’s engine.

The driver then surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officials say the man was five days away from getting off probation.