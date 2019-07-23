Police: Doorbell camera didn’t deter alleged porch pirate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are hoping that a doorbell camera is the downfall for an accused porch pirate.

Authorities say a woman was seen stealing a package from a home near S.W. 104th and Portland.

Officials say as the woman walked toward the front porch, she noticed a camera recording her every move. However, that didn’t stop her. Instead, she pulled up her shirt to cover her face before running away with the package.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.