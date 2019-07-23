Portion of Oklahoma City Zoo Lake Park closed as construction begins on new Girl Scouts camp

OKLAHOMA CITY – Girl Scouts in Oklahoma will soon have a new camp to call home.

A few years ago, the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma made the decision to sell Camp Cookieland as it was in the path of the new turnpike in eastern Oklahoma County.

Once the decision was made to sell Camp Cookieland, organizers began discussing the future of Girl Scout camps. Those discussions included the desire for a camp focused on STEM activities and the outdoors.

The new camp, Camp Trivera, will be located on 17 acres just east of the Oklahoma City Zoo.

On Tuesday, zoo officials announced that the Girl Scouts have started construction on Camp Trivera.

During and after construction, long anglers can still fish at Oklahoma City Zoo Lake in cooperation with the "Close to Home" fishing program. However, access will be limited to the lake's entrance and east shoreline.

Currently, the southern half of the park is closed for construction.

Camp Trivera is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.