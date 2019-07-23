× Press Waffle Co. set to make Oklahoma debut

OKLAHOMA CITY – Get ready for “a new way to waffle” in Oklahoma City soon!

Press Waffle Co. is set to make its Oklahoma debut on August 1 in Oklahoma City’s first food hall, The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails.

The company started when Founder and President Bryan Lewis was traveling across Europe with his fiance in 2013 and had the Liege waffle for the first time.

The rest is history – as Lewis wanted to recreate the delicious masterpiece he experienced in Europe.

That’s when Press Waffle Co. was born, and a successful pitch to expand the family-owned business on ABC’s Shark Tank took off.

At Press, guests can crank out fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles.

To celebrate the grand opening, Press will be giving away free waffles for a year to five winners. Everyone who stops by the Oklahoma City location between August 2-4 will be entered to win.

“We couldn’t imagine a better place to open our first shop outside of Texas,” said Bryan Lewis, co-owner of Press Waffle Co. “Our family has long standing ties to Oklahoma City and when the opportunity presented itself to open a shop just a few miles away from our father’s childhood home, we knew this is where Press belonged.”

“We are excited to be a part of this innovative new food hall,” said Caleb Lewis, Bryan’s brother and co-owner of Press Waffle Co. “We aren’t looking to compete with established local businesses, but rather bring our unique take on waffles to the area. We look forward to opening and giving everyone in Oklahoma City a new opportunity to indulge in sweet and savory waffles at any time of the day.”

Press Waffle Co. will be located at the food hall, 308 NW 10th St., in Oklahoma City. It will be open during the food hall’s operating hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The food hall is also set to open the first weekend in August.