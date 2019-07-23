“She gave me up at birth,” Shy teenager looking to be adopted before she’s on her own

OKLAHOMA CITY – Octavia is a sweet young lady who has made a lot of progress in the past year and wants nothing more than to find a permanent place to call home.

“I’m shy. I love to dance. I love to go shopping. I like to crack jokes. I like to have fun,” Octavia said.

She has never been to a concert before, and says seeing Beyonce live would be a dream come true.

Until then, this 17-year-old is trying to figure out the near future.

“I realized I was going to turn 18 next year and I was going to be on my own. I started really thinking about it,” she said.

She’s hoping to join ROTC and be in the Navy one day. She thinks the discipline will be good for her.

Octavia has been raised by DHS pretty much her entire life.

“I don’t know my biological mom, never met her. She gave me up at birth,” Octavia said.

She says two failed adoptions sent her back into DHS custody four years ago.

Now, she’s planning life on her own unless a good family steps forward to adopt her.

“One that will love me for who I am and support me for the things I would like to do and consider me as one of their own. Treat me like one of their own,” Octavia said.

Because no matter the age, everyone deserves a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Octavia, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

