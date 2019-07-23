The Story: New podcast features a deeper dive into topics impacting Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY- Each episode of The Story provides a deeper understanding of one specific topic involving Oklahoma or impacting Oklahomans.

This podcast will take you beyond the daily headlines for a new perspective on “our” collective story.

In episode 1, two women talk about the challenges they’ve faced in Oklahoma.

One has a degree in Psychology, the other is an Engineer.

They are wives, mothers, and agents of change in their communities.

They describe their efforts to change the mind-set of some Oklahomans and make the state a model for the rest of the nation.

