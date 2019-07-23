× Thunder Announce New Assistant Coaches

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday five new assistant coaches.

Dave Bliss was the Thunder’s NBA Summer League coach this year.

Mark Daigneault is a former coach of the OKC Blue developmental league team.

Brian Keefe is a former Thunder assistant coach for seven seasons, and has been with the New York Knicks and L.A. Lakers since leaving OKC in 2015.

Mike Wilks has been a Thunder scout since 2012-13, and David Akinyooye was a former OKC Blue assistant coach.

Top assistant coach Maurice Cheeks, along with Vin Bhavnani and director of quality control Billy Schmidt are all returning under head coach Billy Donovan.