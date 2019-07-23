× Thunder Unveil Uniform Set for Next Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled on Tuesday a set of four uniforms for next season.

All four are new for 2019-20, including a new “City Edition” that pays tribute to the victims of the 1995 Murrah Federal Building bombing.

Those uniforms were designed in conjunction with the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, and feature the survivor tree on the middle of the waistband, and the twin gates on each side of the uniform, with 9:01 and 9:03 the times bracketing the time of the bombing at 9:02 am on April 19, 1995.

On the inside of the neck is a blue ribbon and the words “We Remember Those Whose Were Changed Forever April 19, 1995.”

“April 19th, 1995 changed our city forever. The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum serves our community by helping us remember those lost, yet also tells a story of a city that comes together with compassion,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. “The Thunder is honored to continue to strengthen our relationship with the Oklahoma City Memorial with this endeavor. Additionally, the chance to help further the memorial’s efforts around the Oklahoma Standard expands our support beyond that of the uniform. Although the Oklahoma Standard means something unique to everyone individually, raising awareness of its importance and ultimate evolution alongside that of our city is essential. Any progress we can make to help preserve and ultimately further articulate the simple acts of service, honor and kindness that have helped contribute to Oklahoma’s community identity is a pivotal aspect to the broader civic impact we envision.”

”Our partnership with the Thunder has continued to grow stronger. For more than a decade, every player experiences and comes to understand the Oklahoma Standard by visiting the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum,” said Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Executive Director, Kari Watkins. “We have been working together on this meaningful uniform for months. This is a unique way to expand our mission to a global audience and to remember all those impacted. This uniform has many important symbolic elements that are reflective of this sacred site.”

“We are excited about taking our partnership with the Thunder to a whole new level,” said Kim Neese, survivor and chair, Memorial Conscience Committee. “As the 25th Anniversary of the bombing draws near, having Oklahoma City’s team wear this inspirational uniform continues to honor and remember the 168 people who were killed and all those who were changed forever.”

As part of the Thunder’s partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, the team will underwrite a new permanent exhibit, which will emphasize and highlight examples of the Oklahoma Standard and provide valuable learning tools to deliver that message to local, national and global audiences. To honor the partnership, the Thunder will fund free admission to the National Memorial Museum once a month for the year 2020.

As the 25th anniversary of 4/19/95 approaches, we were honored to work with the OKC National Memorial & Museum to create our 2019-20 City Edition uniform. It's a tribute to those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever. 🔗 https://t.co/mimmv8ZiET pic.twitter.com/Y9ix5jFz7o — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 23, 2019

The sides of the @okcthunder uniform represent the Gates of Time – the two gates that border the Memorial. Framing the moment of destruction at 9:02, the 9:01 Gate depicts the innocence before the attack. The 9:03 Gate marks when healing began. pic.twitter.com/HBGRKX5W8c — OKC Memorial (@OKCNM) July 23, 2019

Every uniform. Every detail. Discover the meaning behind the stitching.

🔗» https://t.co/OgaETjIzVB pic.twitter.com/yLjPnd0XYV — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 23, 2019

“Refreshing our uniform lineup allows us to put a new twist on the classic Thunder image,” said Thunder Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Brian Byrnes. “These updates keep us true to our roots, but allow us to modernize and embolden the Thunder Basketball uniform portfolio as we continue to evolve our brand to proudly reflect our state and city.”

The white uniform is the “Association” uniform and will now feature the words “Oklahoma City” across the chest.

The blue uniform is the “Icon” uniform and now has “Thunder” across the chest.

The sunset orange uniform is the “Statement” uniform with “OKC” across the chest.