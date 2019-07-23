Woman in critical condition after Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

Just after midnight Tuesday, police say a shooting took place in the parking lot of Nafie’s Food Mart.

When police arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to FOX 23, one hour before the shooting took place, they received a call about eight women fighting in the parking lot of Nafie’s, however, police are still investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Police have been talking to witnesses, but say they are giving conflicting stories.

The incident remains under investigation.