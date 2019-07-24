‘Blue Alert’ issued for man suspected of shooting law enforcement officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Texas are warning residents in Oklahoma to be on the lookout for a man suspected of injuring a law enforcement officer.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is searching for 39-year-old Jeremy Brian Cook.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cook led deputies on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Once the chase came to an end, a deputy was involved in an altercation with Cook. During that time, the deputy was shot at least once.

Fortunately, the deputy’s bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At this point, it is not known if Cook was hit during the exchange of gunfire.

Cook is described as a white man, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he may be driving a silver 1999 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Texas plates “BR7-1002.”

If you have any information regarding the vehicle, call the sheriff’s office at (903) 675-6311.