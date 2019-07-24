× Businesses donate stuffed teddy bears to comfort children in foster care

EDMOND, Okla. – Children who find themselves in foster care may find a little bit of comfort after a donation by business leaders in Edmond.

Members of the Downtown Edmond Business Association and Madeline’s Flowers teamed up to support the local nonprofit organization ‘Fostering Sweet Dreams.’

Fostering Sweet Dreams provides tangible needs such as beds, car seats, high chairs and strollers to kinship foster-care placements, along with unexpected traditional foster-care placements.

The nonprofit, which was started by an Edmond police officer in 2016, has helped 1,750 children since its inception.

Recently, the businesses came together to donate 50 stuffed teddy bears to Fostering Sweet Dreams.