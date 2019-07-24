Caught on Camera: Reckless driver narrowly avoids crash into Yukon home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Police are searching for a reckless driver after surveillance video shows the suspect going on a rampage through a Yukon neighborhood in the middle of the night, even narrowly missing a house as a family slept inside.

“It could be a Chevy or a Kia,” Amy Barton said. “That is as far as I know right now.”

Whatever it was, it got too close for comfort at the Barton household in Yukon.

“I thought maybe a drunk driver?” Barton said.

Amy says she was baffled at what she found on her surveillance cameras.

Early Sunday morning, a dark-colored SUV was seen traveling down Excalibur Court when suddenly the driver jolted to the left and sped through one yard and into another yard.

The SUV came within inches of Barton’s home.

Then the driver made another sudden turn. The damage left dents in the garage door before barely missing the mailbox on their way back to the street.

Amy Barton found the mess when walking outside the next morning.

Concrete pots were also destroyed in the rampage.

But Barton is breathing a sigh of relief- thankful the driver swerved at the last second.

“It would`ve hit my son`s room,” Barton said.

Since the damage at Barton’s home is over $1,000, Yukon Police considers this a case of vandalism and says the driver could face a felony charge if they’re caught.

“You wouldn`t think that would happen to your house,” Barton said.

Barton even took to Facebook to share the story of her scary encounter in hopes someone will come forward with information.

At the same time, knowing it all could’ve been a lot worse.

“Very thankful it wasn’t,” Barton said.

Police tell News 4 the license plate number was not clear enough in the video, but they do believe the driver lives in Barton’s neighborhood.

They add the dark-colored SUV has damage to the front bumper.