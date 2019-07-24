Deputies searching for man who allegedly led officers on chase in stolen vehicle

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies are searching for a man following a pursuit on Wednesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team initiated a traffic stop near S.E. 25th and I-35. However, a pickup truck took off and led deputies on a chase.

Eventually, the pursuit ended near E. Park Place and Windemere Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Deputies determined that 24-year-old Sierra Rhodes was driving the truck, which was stolen out of Midwest City.

Officials say the stolen vehicle was also used in a burglary in the Shawnee area. During that burglary, investigators say three pistols were stolen.

Rhodes is still on the run.

If you have any information on Rhodes’ whereabouts, call (405) 713-1977.