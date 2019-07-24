Driver behind deadly road rage crash detailed why he intentionally hit vehicle

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – We’re learning more about a road rage incident that claimed the lives of two people.

According to a trooper’s report, 52-year-old Ralph McEnnerney was traveling eastbound near Durant when he deliberately hit a second eastbound vehicle, pushing it into the westbound lane where it collided with a westbound vehicle.

“We had witnesses state it looked like they were racing. And it looked like these comments are consistent with it not necessarily they were racing, but one vehicle was trying to get away and the other was trying to catch up,” said Trooper James Reinecker.

Troopers say passengers in each of the two vehicles, 47-year-old Randy Kinyon, and 46-year-old Shelley Mayo, were killed in the crash. Four others were injured.

Officials say McEnnerney told law enforcement officers that his road rage began because he thought a Chevy Traverse hit his car.

However, troopers say his story doesn’t match up with the damage to his car or what witnesses saw.

According to KXII, McEnnerney admitted to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and using other drugs before the crash.

McEnnerney is being held on two complaints of second-degree murder.