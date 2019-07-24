× Josh Huestis Signs to Play in Euroleague

Former Thunder first round pick Josh Huestis is back on the hardwood. Huestis has signed to play overseas in the Euroleague with Bayern Munich.

Huestis said in the teams release, “I’m really excited to be able to have this new experience in a new country and come to Munich. I know that Bayern is one of the most successful clubs ever. It has always been my ambition to play at the highest level and win championships.”

Huestis played with the Thunder for four seasons and also had a stop with the OKC Blue and the Austin Spurs in the G-League.

Bayern Munich has won the last two Bundesliga championships. Huestis added, “The EuroLeague is an incredible competition that is about competing every night and has many good NBA players, like Derrick Williams last year. My strength is playing defense and I tend to be the guy who wants to work hardest for the team. I want to deliver in this way and make my contribution.”

Huestis has career averages of 2.5 points per game, and 2.4 rebounds per contest in 76 career games.