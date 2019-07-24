Men caught allegedly breaking into RVs tell Logan Co. deputies they were searching for pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Two men were caught in the act, allegedly breaking into RVs in a storage center.

Deputies were called to Zooms Storage just after 1 a.m. when a silent alarm on one of the RVs went off.

"Once inside, they saw what appeared to be shadows, people," said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

Those people turned out to be Matthew Remmers and Randall Gossard.

The men surrendered without a fight and were arrested at gunpoint.

When questioned by deputies, Gossard is seen on bodycamera video saying they were searching for missing pets.

It was Remmers who said admitted to deputies that the two broke into several RVs and stole items like a backpack, a pair of shoes, a box of matches, and some DVDs.