Moore man accused of murdering father arrested in Texas

MOORE, Okla. – Authorities say a man who was wanted in connection with the murder of his father has been taken into custody in Texas.

Officials in Moore say they began searching for 21-year-old Jacob Barber earlier this week after friends of his father made a gruesome discovery.

“A person went to a residence to check on a friend who did not show up for church. Found out that person was deceased. Once officers arrived, they determined it to be a homicide,” Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department, said.

Authorities were able to identify the victim as 48-year-old Glenn Barber.

News 4 talked to those who knew Glenn. They say he was active with a local children's camp and previously worked for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.

The BGCO sent us the following statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn of Glenn’s death. He was a kind, caring man who loved Jesus and other people. Glenn will be greatly missed by his many Oklahoma Baptist friends across the state.”

After identifying Glenn Barber, officers began searching for 21-year-old Jacob Barber in connection to his father's murder. They believed that he was likely driving his father's 2007 white Nissan Pathfinder.

Late Tuesday night, Moore police confirmed that Glenn Barber's car was found abandoned in the Denton, Texas area.

Early Wednesday morning, police in Roanoke, Texas took Jacob Barber into custody.

He is currently being held on a first-degree murder warrant.