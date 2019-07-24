Moore man arrested in Texas in connection to the murder of his father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Detectives from the Moore Police Department are in Texas right now questioning 21-year-old Jacob Barber about his alleged involvement in the murder of his father.

“It really threw me off when this happened. I didn’t really expect it,” said Lavontey Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said he is a friend of Barber and it surprised him when he learned Barber’s father, Glen, was found dead Sunday in his home in Moore.

According to a preliminary investigation, the medical examiner is saying the “cause of death is multiple stab wounds” and the “manner of death is homicide.”

On Sunday, Moore police tried to find Barber. He was gone, along with his dad’s SUV.

Then, on Tuesday night, Denton, Texas police found the car abandoned.

At 12:11 Wednesday morning, Roanoke, Texas police got a call of a man sleeping outside the PetSmart.

When officers arrived, Barber identified himself. Roanoke police were able to take him into custody without incident.

“He was an odd kid; he didn’t really talk much,” Rodriguez said.

Family members of Barber’s posted on social media earlier this week that Barber suffered from mental illness. Friends agree.

“One of my friends got into it with him. This what really got my attention about his anger issues and stuff is that. He kinda raged out on him and gave this crazy look to my friend. That’s when I realized something wasn’t right with him,” Rodriguez said.

Currently, Moore police are waiting to hear if Barber will waive his extradition rights. If so, he could be transported back to Oklahoma as soon as Wednesday night.