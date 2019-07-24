Oklahoma firefighter goes the extra mile to help others during tough times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - An Oklahoma firefighter who goes the extra mile to help others is now being honored.

Major Toby Shores, with the Midwest City Fire Department, is known for fighting fires, but his calling is helping people.

He's highly respected by his fellow firefighters because he's a hard worker who leads by example, but also because he has a big heart.

"He took me under his wing, kinda showed me the ropes, everything that he knows. Then he got to know my family, specifically my wife and son Kannon, and Kannon had a lot of medical complications," said Zach Foster, with the Midwest City Fire Department.

Those complications meant lots of trips to Houston for medical appointments, and Shores took it on himself to help out.

"Went and decided I was going to help them, and I'd fly them down there," said Shores.

Darin Hodges, who is now battling cancer, can't say enough about all of the support he gets from Shores.

"He goes to my treatments and some of my doctor's appointments. He's just an amazing person," Hodges, with the Midwest City Fire Department, said.

As a result of his actions, News 4 and Bob Moore Auto Group recognized Shores for his compassion toward others with the 'Proud to Serve' award.

