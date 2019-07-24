× Oklahoma Humane Society hosts BOGO kitten promotion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kitten Season is in full swing and the Oklahoma Humane Society is bursting with tiny kittens needing a loving home, so they are inviting you to adopt two kittens for the price of one.

Warmer weather and increased daylight hours lead to an increased number of litters and that means that all rescues and shelters have more kittens than any other time of the year.

“As recent graduates from our Neonate Nursey, these kittens are ready to become a part of your family.”

All OK Humane animals are fully spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can visit all the available furry friends at 7500 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73116. The Humane Society is open Tuesday through Saturday 11am – 7pm and Sunday 12pm – 5pm.