Oklahoma mother charged after allegedly beating daughter over bad grades

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma mother has been charged after allegedly beating her two children.

Police first learned of the alleged abuse when a school resource officer at Edmond Santa Fe saw a 16-year-old student with injuries on her face.

“She had swelling, redness, and some darkening around one of her eyes,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The teen told the school resource officer the injuries came from her mother, Tiara Riley, who punched her because of her grades.

According to the police report, Riley beat her 14-year-old daughter "using a belt" and when the belt broke, she "retrieved an electrical cord" instead. She even allegedly said, "'So you want to die,'" before she "wraps the electrical cord around the victim's neck and pulls upward."

Police said the woman allegedly has a bad temper and anger issues.

"This really wasn't corporal punishment, this was beating a kid," MSgt. Knight said. "This was hitting a kid in the face multiple times and then possibly beating another with an electrical cord. That goes way past corporal punishment."

Now, Riley is facing charges.

According to online court records, Riley has been charged in Oklahoma County with two counts of child abuse.