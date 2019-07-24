× Oklahoma museum given top honors in True West Magazine

PAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma museum that focuses on the history of the American Old West was recently named a top museum in the country.

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum in Pawnee has been named a top museum in the “Cowboys, Indians, Lawmen and Outlaws” category in True West Magazine’s ‘Top Western Museums issue.’

The September 2019 issue of the magazine contains its annual guide to the best western museums, and Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum was honored to be included as the number one attraction in its category.

The mansion at the Pawnee Bill Ranch will reopen Friday, July 26 after repairs were made to address damage from recent earthquakes. The 1910 home still includes the family’s original furnishings.

The museum will also host reenactments of acts from the original Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Shows on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27.